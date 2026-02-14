DDD Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

DDD Partners LLC reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,771 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 1.2% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $19,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cummins from $485.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 target price on Cummins and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.93.

NYSE:CMI opened at $600.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $549.99 and a 200-day moving average of $469.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $617.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.64. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total transaction of $709,514.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Miller sold 18,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.10, for a total value of $10,811,689.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,446,495.30. This represents a 34.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

