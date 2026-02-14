Reviewing Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) and Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF)

Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF – Get Free Report) and Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Town and Country Financial and Hanover Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Town and Country Financial N/A N/A N/A Hanover Bancorp 5.22% 5.18% 0.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Town and Country Financial and Hanover Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Town and Country Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hanover Bancorp $73.32 million 2.20 $7.49 million $1.00 22.42

Hanover Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Town and Country Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Hanover Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Hanover Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Town and Country Financial and Hanover Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Town and Country Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hanover Bancorp 1 2 2 0 2.20

Hanover Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.53%. Given Hanover Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hanover Bancorp is more favorable than Town and Country Financial.

Summary

Hanover Bancorp beats Town and Country Financial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Town and Country Financial

Town & Country Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers loans, investments, deposits, and cash management operations. Its has offices in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, and Quincy. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Springfield, IL.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loans, commercial real estate financing, small business administration, lending directory services, and residential mortgage. In addition, the company offers cash management, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and digital solutions. Its banking offices are located in Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Kings, New York Counties, New York, Monmouth County, Freehold, and New Jersey. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

