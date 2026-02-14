Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.8182.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Republic Services from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Republic Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.46 per share, with a total value of $100,121.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. This trade represents a 9.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 121.8% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $222.92 on Monday. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.