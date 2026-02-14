Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT is Compass Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 399.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 148,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 7.2% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $25,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 255,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $701,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $146.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.17. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $148.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

