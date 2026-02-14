Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 748,602 Shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – January $PBJA

Compass Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PBJA – Free Report) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748,602 shares during the period. PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – January makes up 1.4% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 18.00% of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – January worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBJA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – January by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – January by 10.7% during the third quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – January by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,778 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of PBJA opened at $30.89 on Friday. PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – January has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $31.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35.

PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – January Profile

The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – January (PBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. PBJA was launched on Dec 29, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

