DDD Partners LLC Acquires 2,230 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.3% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 93.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Chubb from $355.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $283.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,572,096.72. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $17,611,016 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $324.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.06. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $263.14 and a 52 week high of $335.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.