Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS) Short Interest Down 43.3% in January

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,990 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the January 15th total of 26,434 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,536 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,536 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $270,000.

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.73. 25,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,329. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.14. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $39.76.

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0957 per share. This is a boost from Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th.

The Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (FDLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap, Multi-Factor index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to 100 US-listed stocks of various sectors and market capitalizations. Selection is based on high quality, value, and momentum characteristics that include a Christian values component, as defined by the issuer. FDLS was launched on Aug 23, 2022 and is managed by Inspire.

