Insider Selling: Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Insider Sells 4,343 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Vontur sold 4,343 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $75,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 117,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,299.68. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

LUNR stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,930,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,358,101. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 target price on Intuitive Machines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 406.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

