Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 289,439 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the January 15th total of 500,053 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 951,532 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 153,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA PFFA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.87. 810,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,428. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. PFFA was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Virtus.

