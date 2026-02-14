Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading 7.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.7250. 149,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 334,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLSE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLSE

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77.

In other Pulse Biosciences news, insider Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,109.60. The trade was a 31.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 136.0% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage bioelectric medicine company that develops and commercializes medical devices based on its proprietary Tissue NanoPoration (TNP) platform. The company’s core technology, NanoPulse Stimulation (NPS), delivers ultrashort, high-voltage electric pulses to targeted tissue, triggering cellular responses without the thermal damage associated with traditional energy-based devices. Pulse Biosciences focuses on applications in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, where controlled ablation of unwanted lesions is critical.

The company’s flagship product, the CellFX® System, is designed to treat a range of benign and malignant skin lesions, including seborrheic keratosis, non-melanoma skin cancers, and various epidermal and dermal lesions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.