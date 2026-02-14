Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,979 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the January 15th total of 52,348 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,185 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 31,185 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEA. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 273,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 82,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE WEA traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,693. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Inc (NYSE: WEA) is a publicly traded closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide a high level of current income. The fund achieves this objective through a diversified portfolio of fixed-income instruments, including government and corporate debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and other income-producing debt obligations. By investing across various sectors and credit qualities, the fund aims to balance income generation with risk management.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes active security selection and broad diversification.

