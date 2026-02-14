TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Update

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 131,697 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the January 15th total of 242,772 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at TCW Strategic Income Fund

In other TCW Strategic Income Fund news, Director Peter Mcmillan acquired 17,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $81,906.90. Following the acquisition, the director owned 217,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,906.90. The trade was a 8.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Gerald Rooney bought 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $38,947.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,065. This represents a 62.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSI. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of TSI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 626,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,179. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0283 dividend. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: TSI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through high current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a broad array of fixed-income securities, including corporate debt, high-yield bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging market debt. By combining multiple credit sectors with a flexible duration approach, the fund aims to generate attractive yields while managing interest-rate and credit risks in varying market environments.

Under the management of TCW Asset Management Company LLC, a subsidiary of TCW Group founded in 1971, TSI leverages the firm’s deep credit research capabilities and global trading platforms.

Featured Articles

