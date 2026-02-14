Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Declines By 41.4%

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,552 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the January 15th total of 11,178 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,989 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,989 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHYB. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21,221.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GHYB traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,334. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.16 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.258 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%.

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

