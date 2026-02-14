Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEU) Short Interest Update

Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 18,157 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the January 15th total of 10,537 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,489 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,489 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLEU traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $34.92. 20,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,896. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $62.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF by 133.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF

The Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged Fund (FLEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Eurozone index. The fund tracks a market cap weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in the developed Eurozone. The currency exposure is not hedged FLEU was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

