TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$64.15 and last traded at C$64.15. 1,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.33.

TSE:QBTC.U Trading Down 1.8%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$82.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$97.04.

About TSE:QBTC.U

The Funds investment objectives are to seek to provide holders of Units (Unit holders) of the Fund with: (a) exposure to digital currency bitcoin (bitcoin) and the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin; and (b) the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation. To achieve its investment objectives, the Fund invests in long-term holdings of bitcoin, purchased from reputable bitcoin trading platforms and OTC counterparties, in order to provide investors with a convenient, safer alternative to a direct investment in bitcoin.

