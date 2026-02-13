Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Shares Up 19.5% – What’s Next?

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 19.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.05 and last traded at $110.05. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.10.

Konecranes Stock Up 19.5%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.09.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Oyj is a Finnish industrial machinery manufacturer and service provider specializing in lifting equipment and services for a wide range of industries. The company’s core business includes the design, production and servicing of overhead cranes, hoists, jib cranes, dockside and shipyard cranes, as well as container handling equipment. Konecranes also offers digital solutions that enhance safety and productivity through remote monitoring and predictive maintenance.

Established in 1994 as an independent spin-off from the crane division of Kone Corporation, Konecranes is headquartered in Hyvinkää, Finland.

