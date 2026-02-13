Apollo Global Management’s (APO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price target on Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.79.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of APO stock opened at $125.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.08. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $164.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,787,621.64. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: A Bloomberg Law report says “death bet” cases like the lawsuit involving Apollo suffered a major procedural setback, a development that reduces legal risk for Apollo and could ease investor concern. Article Title

A Bloomberg Law report says “death bet” cases like the lawsuit involving Apollo suffered a major procedural setback, a development that reduces legal risk for Apollo and could ease investor concern. Positive Sentiment: Apollo partnered with Schroders to launch hybrid income solutions blending public and private assets for wealth/retirement clients — expands product distribution and fee opportunities. Article Title

Apollo partnered with Schroders to launch hybrid income solutions blending public and private assets for wealth/retirement clients — expands product distribution and fee opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Reports show Apollo is near a roughly $3.4 billion loan deal to finance Nvidia chips for xAI — a large lending/credit arrangement that could generate meaningful origination fees and interest income. Article Title

Reports show Apollo is near a roughly $3.4 billion loan deal to finance Nvidia chips for xAI — a large lending/credit arrangement that could generate meaningful origination fees and interest income. Positive Sentiment: Legal advisers Argus and Latham advised an Apollo‑led consortium on a $1.45bn acquisition of Molycop — signals continued deal flow and private equity investment activity. Article Title

Legal advisers Argus and Latham advised an Apollo‑led consortium on a $1.45bn acquisition of Molycop — signals continued deal flow and private equity investment activity. Positive Sentiment: Standard Chartered’s finance chief is leaving to join Apollo — management hire that could bolster Apollo’s finance/operational bench and be read positively by investors. Article Title

Standard Chartered’s finance chief is leaving to join Apollo — management hire that could bolster Apollo’s finance/operational bench and be read positively by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Apollo presented at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference (transcript available) — useful for modelling guidance but no headline surprises flagged. Article Title

Apollo presented at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference (transcript available) — useful for modelling guidance but no headline surprises flagged. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage/opinion pieces (Yahoo/Seeking Alpha) discuss whether the recent pullback creates a valuation opportunity — these are analyst/OPINION pieces rather than company developments. Article Title

Coverage/opinion pieces (Yahoo/Seeking Alpha) discuss whether the recent pullback creates a valuation opportunity — these are analyst/OPINION pieces rather than company developments. Neutral Sentiment: A GlobeNewswire item reports a JV closing for Sotherly Hotels — likely peripheral unless Apollo has direct exposure (no clear Apollo tie reported). Article Title

A GlobeNewswire item reports a JV closing for Sotherly Hotels — likely peripheral unless Apollo has direct exposure (no clear Apollo tie reported). Neutral Sentiment: Apollo CFO commented that the market’s reaction to software is “extreme” — color on management views but not a direct earnings/macro surprise. Article Title

Apollo CFO commented that the market’s reaction to software is “extreme” — color on management views but not a direct earnings/macro surprise. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP launched an investor investigation into Apollo — raises potential litigation headline risk and likely pressured the stock today. Article Title

Pomerantz LLP launched an investor investigation into Apollo — raises potential litigation headline risk and likely pressured the stock today. Negative Sentiment: Barclays published a pessimistic forecast for APO stock — adds bearish analyst pressure. Article Title

Barclays published a pessimistic forecast for APO stock — adds bearish analyst pressure. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its price target to $162 — a downgrade in target level that can weigh on sentiment even if the target remains above current price. Article Title

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

