Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 715 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the January 15th total of 1,794 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,481 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company's stock are short sold.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GSIG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.79. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 million, a PE ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.12. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $47.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1708 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 74,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $834,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (GSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an market-value weighted index of fundamentally-selected US investment-grade corporate bonds, maturing between one to five years. GSIG was launched on Jul 7, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

