Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 316,598 shares, a growth of 416.1% from the January 15th total of 61,343 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 205,930 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVAL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.40. 111,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,907. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 15,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 32.4% in the third quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a leading Colombian financial holding company that offers a diversified range of banking and financial services across Latin America. As one of the largest financial conglomerates in Colombia, Grupo Aval provides commercial and retail banking, leasing, insurance brokerage, pension fund management and investment banking through its principal subsidiaries.

Its core banking operations are conducted through a network of well-established institutions, including Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas, which together serve individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients.

