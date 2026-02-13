Short Interest in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA) Drops By 59.4%

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,670 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the January 15th total of 26,306 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,919,000 after purchasing an additional 438,847 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,229,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $768,000.

Get ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF alerts:

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SIXA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.72. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $54.16.

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

(Get Free Report)

The ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US equities selected from the Russell 3000 Index. SIXA was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.