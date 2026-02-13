AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $118.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

ACM has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AECOM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered AECOM from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays cut AECOM from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research lowered AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on AECOM from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.12). AECOM had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AECOM this week:

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

