Terex (NYSE:TEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12, FiscalAI reports. Terex had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 4.08%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Terex updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.500-5.00 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Terex’s conference call:

Terex completed the merger with REV Group , adding roughly $2.5B of revenue and $230M of Adjusted EBITDA and creating a new specialty vehicle segment; management expects $75M run-rate synergies (≈$37.5M realized within 12 months) with full capture by 2028.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $64.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Terex has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Terex’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Terex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Terex by 427.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

