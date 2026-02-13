TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Price

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by TD Cowen from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $225.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.08.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 6.5%

CHKP stock traded up $10.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.12. The company had a trading volume of 576,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.97. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.00 and a 52 week high of $234.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 37.62%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,684,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,623,000 after purchasing an additional 234,539 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Peak Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 26,561.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,233,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,962,000 after buying an additional 1,229,271 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 130,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,199,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

