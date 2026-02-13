Short Interest in Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC) Drops By 36.9%

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 23,800 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 37,707 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 687,555 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 687,555 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moolec Science stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of Moolec Science at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MLEC stock traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,327,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. Moolec Science has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $157.05.

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

