Strike (STRK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $53.36 Thousand

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $36.74 thousand and approximately $53.36 thousand worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Strike Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,677,959 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

