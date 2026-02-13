American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) Shares Down 20.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) fell 20.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. 5,301,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 7,420,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DCH. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 13.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $861.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing is a U.S.-based designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for the automotive and light- and heavy-vehicle markets. The company produces a range of mechanical and electromechanical products including axles, driveshafts, differential systems, halfshafts, transmission components, and related sealing and suspension parts. Its product portfolio serves passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles and off-highway applications.

Beyond component manufacturing, the company provides integrated engineering services such as product development, testing and system integration to help vehicle manufacturers meet performance, weight and fuel-economy targets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.