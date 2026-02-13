Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2026 – First Internet Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2026 – First Internet Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/30/2026 – First Internet Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – First Internet Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/30/2026 – First Internet Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – First Internet Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Hovde Group from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2026 – First Internet Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – First Internet Bancorp had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/25/2025 – First Internet Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2025 – First Internet Bancorp had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – First Internet Bancorp had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is -5.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Internet Bancorp

In related news, COO Nicole S. Lorch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $35,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 70,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,899.76. This trade represents a 2.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Internet Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana, a pioneer in digital banking in the United States. Established with a focus on online-only operations, the company offers fully integrated, web-based financial solutions without the overhead of physical branches. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, First Internet Bancorp leverages technology to deliver streamlined banking services to customers across the country.

The company’s core offerings include a range of deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

