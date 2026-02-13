Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 23,177 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,866% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,179 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corsair Gaming

In other news, CEO Thi L. La bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 480,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,428.60. This represents a 11.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,232 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 95,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 204,351 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 153.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Stock Up 52.6%

NASDAQ:CRSR traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 36,826,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $744.92 million, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.55. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $13.02.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $436.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.66 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Corsair Gaming News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corsair Gaming this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corsair beat expectations for Q4: EPS $0.43 vs. $0.26 est. and revenue $436.9M vs. $422.7M est.; revenue was up 5.6% year-over-year — these results and the company materials (press release/slide deck) are the primary bullish catalyst. MarketBeat Earnings

Corsair beat expectations for Q4: EPS $0.43 vs. $0.26 est. and revenue $436.9M vs. $422.7M est.; revenue was up 5.6% year-over-year — these results and the company materials (press release/slide deck) are the primary bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Industry analysts continue to show interest in Corsair, with at least one roundup highlighting Corsair as a bullish tech pick — supportive for sentiment and coverage. Globe & Mail

Industry analysts continue to show interest in Corsair, with at least one roundup highlighting Corsair as a bullish tech pick — supportive for sentiment and coverage. Neutral Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target to $7.00 from $6.00 but maintained a “neutral” rating — the PT lift is mildly supportive but the rating signals no conviction for a strong upside. Benzinga

B. Riley raised its price target to $7.00 from $6.00 but maintained a “neutral” rating — the PT lift is mildly supportive but the rating signals no conviction for a strong upside. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and supplemental slide deck are available for investors who want detail on product, channel, and margin drivers — useful for modeling but informational rather than catalytic. Seeking Alpha Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and supplemental slide deck are available for investors who want detail on product, channel, and margin drivers — useful for modeling but informational rather than catalytic. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage/compare pieces (e.g., Super Group vs. Corsair) are being published — they expand visibility but don’t change fundamentals immediately. American Banking News

Coverage/compare pieces (e.g., Super Group vs. Corsair) are being published — they expand visibility but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest items were reported but the public data in these notices appears inconsistent (zeros/NaN); nothing actionable from the reported figures.

Short-interest items were reported but the public data in these notices appears inconsistent (zeros/NaN); nothing actionable from the reported figures. Negative Sentiment: Corsair trimmed FY‑2026 revenue guidance to about $1.3–$1.5 billion versus a ~$1.6 billion street consensus — this guidance shortfall is the primary bearish factor and likely capped upside despite the quarterly beat.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, headquartered in Fremont, California, is a leading manufacturer of high-performance gaming peripherals and PC components. Since its founding in 1994 by Andy Paul, Don Lieberman and John Beekley as Corsair Microsystems, the company has evolved from producing memory modules to a broad portfolio of gaming hardware. Its product range includes gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, PC chassis, power supplies, cooling solutions, memory modules, solid-state drives and streaming accessories under brands such as Corsair, Elgato and SCUF Gaming.

The company’s solutions cater to PC enthusiasts, competitive gamers and content creators, offering hardware and integrated software designed to optimize performance and user experience.

See Also

