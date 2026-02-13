Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NASDAQ:NCIQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2026

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NASDAQ:NCIQGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 51,528 shares, a growth of 245.6% from the January 15th total of 14,908 shares. Currently, 128.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,601 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,601 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 128.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF Stock Up 5.5%

NCIQ traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,972. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $34.26.

Institutional Trading of Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF by 398.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period.

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.