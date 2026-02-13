Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NASDAQ:NCIQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NASDAQ:NCIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 51,528 shares, a growth of 245.6% from the January 15th total of 14,908 shares. Currently, 128.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,601 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,601 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 128.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF Stock Up 5.5%

NCIQ traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,972. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $34.26.

Get Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF by 398.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period.

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF Company Profile

The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.