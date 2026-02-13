eCash One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.84 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. eCash has a total market cap of $167.86 million and $10.84 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eCash has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,076.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.09 or 0.00789102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00024485 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About eCash

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. eCash’s total supply is 19,987,979,672,580 coins and its circulating supply is 19,987,960,922,580 coins. eCash’s official message board is e.cash/blog. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC announced the start of a rebranding campaign that is set to coincide with the launch of a new project – eCash – aiming at redefining digital money. The Bitcoin ABC project officially changed its name to eCash and the token was renamed from BCHA to XEC on July 1 2021 at 12 PM UTC.As stated in the renewed website, eCash is the natural continuation of the Bitcoin Cash project, which is led by Amaury Sechet, a former Facebook engineer and Bitcoin pioneer, who has had a significant impact on the development of Bitcoin and is the creator of Bitcoin Cash. Sechet parted ways with Roger Ver in 2020 and created Bitcoin ABC to realize Nakamoto’s original plan of building a cryptocurrency that might be as usable as cash.After dedicating over a year of work to the project, Amaury is relaunching Bitcoin ABC as eCash, which, to date, is the only project aiming to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. Realizing the vision of the US economist Milton Friedman, eCash follows through on key promises such as the innovative Avalanche consensus layer while also introducing concepts never before seen in a Bitcoin project, such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

