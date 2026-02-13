eCash One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.84 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. eCash has a total market cap of $167.86 million and $10.84 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eCash has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,076.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.09 or 0.00789102 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00024485 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000021 BTC.
About eCash
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. eCash’s total supply is 19,987,979,672,580 coins and its circulating supply is 19,987,960,922,580 coins. eCash’s official message board is e.cash/blog. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
