Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Barclays

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $198.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on H. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $167.23. The company had a trading volume of 305,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $180.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.04. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,836. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Javier Aguila sold 9,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $1,583,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,684 shares in the company, valued at $445,195.08. This represents a 78.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 98.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Hyatt Hotels

Here are the key news stories impacting Hyatt Hotels this week:

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt’s business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.