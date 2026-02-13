Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,856. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Long-term value case — Several articles argue Euronet’s current valuation and cash-generation make it an attractive long-term value play (low P/E, strong return on equity). These pieces highlight the company’s durable payments footprint as a reason to consider a buy-and-hold position. Article Title

Long-term value case — Several articles argue Euronet’s current valuation and cash-generation make it an attractive long-term value play (low P/E, strong return on equity). These pieces highlight the company’s durable payments footprint as a reason to consider a buy-and-hold position. Positive Sentiment: Zacks’ endorsement of the value case — Zacks published analysis explaining why EEFT can be a top value stock long-term, reiterating metrics that support upside over a multi-year horizon. Article Title

Zacks’ endorsement of the value case — Zacks published analysis explaining why EEFT can be a top value stock long-term, reiterating metrics that support upside over a multi-year horizon. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 guidance essentially unchanged — Management set FY2026 EPS guidance at $10.57–$11.05, which is essentially in line with the street (~$10.59). That leaves limited near‑term guidance-driven upside but does keep the outlook intact.

FY2026 guidance essentially unchanged — Management set FY2026 EPS guidance at $10.57–$11.05, which is essentially in line with the street (~$10.59). That leaves limited near‑term guidance-driven upside but does keep the outlook intact. Neutral Sentiment: Deep-dive and call materials available — Full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are posted for investors who want granular commentary on segment trends, margins and growth drivers. Earnings Call Transcript Slide Deck

Deep-dive and call materials available — Full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are posted for investors who want granular commentary on segment trends, margins and growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting looks anomalous — Data entries show a large February increase but report zero shares/NaN; treat the published short-interest figures as unreliable until clarified by a data provider update.

Short-interest reporting looks anomalous — Data entries show a large February increase but report zero shares/NaN; treat the published short-interest figures as unreliable until clarified by a data provider update. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS miss — Reported EPS of $2.39 missed consensus ~$2.48 while revenue was in line at $1.11B; the EPS miss is the primary immediate driver of selling pressure. Article Title

Q4 EPS miss — Reported EPS of $2.39 missed consensus ~$2.48 while revenue was in line at $1.11B; the EPS miss is the primary immediate driver of selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cut — Needham cut its target from $100 to $80 but kept a buy rating, signaling caution from brokers despite conviction in medium-term fundamentals. That reduction narrows analyst-implied upside and likely pressured the stock. Article Title

Analyst price-target cut — Needham cut its target from $100 to $80 but kept a buy rating, signaling caution from brokers despite conviction in medium-term fundamentals. That reduction narrows analyst-implied upside and likely pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Sector/valuation re‑rating concern — Coverage noting a recent share slide and a broader payments-sector reassessment suggests some investors are re-pricing risk in the group, which can exacerbate downside for EEFT short term. Article Title

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

