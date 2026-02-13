NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ:NIVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 64,198 shares, an increase of 296.5% from the January 15th total of 16,190 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,854,872 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,854,872 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded NewGenIvf Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NewGenIvf Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NewGenIvf Group has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get NewGenIvf Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIVF

NewGenIvf Group Stock Performance

NewGenIvf Group Company Profile

Shares of NewGenIvf Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,872. NewGenIvf Group has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2,164.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

(Get Free Report)

NewGenIVF Group Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol NIVF, is an integrated provider of reproductive medicine services in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates a network of fertility clinics across major Chinese cities, delivering comprehensive infertility diagnosis and treatment to patients and couples. Its facilities are equipped with modern laboratories and surgical suites designed for assisted reproductive procedures.

NewGenIVF’s service offerings encompass a wide range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART), including in vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and fertility preservation through ovarian tissue and gamete cryopreservation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewGenIvf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewGenIvf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.