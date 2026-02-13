Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported ($2.34) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 1,069.89%.
Astrotech Stock Performance
ASTC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,023. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.77% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Astrotech
Astrotech Company Profile
Astrotech Corp. (NASDAQ: ASTC) is a technology commercialization company headquartered near Austin, Texas. The firm sources early-stage innovations from government and university research programs—most notably from NASA—and advances them toward commercial readiness. Astrotech’s core mission is to bridge the gap between federally funded R&D and industrial applications across the life sciences and renewable energy sectors.
In its life sciences division, Astrotech has focused on mass spectrometry-based analytical instruments and diagnostic platforms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Astrotech
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.