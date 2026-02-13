BitTorrent (BTTOLD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $440.52

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 2% against the dollar. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $347.94 million and approximately $440.52 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,440.15 or 0.97630857 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About BitTorrent
BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/btt.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars.
