Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $48.66 and last traded at $48.6390, with a volume of 2934228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.

The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Exelon News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat: Exelon reported $0.59 EPS, outperforming consensus and signaling resilient margin performance. The company highlighted rising power demand and higher wholesale rates as drivers of an improved 2026 outlook. Reuters: Exelon sees strong 2026

Q4 earnings beat: Exelon reported $0.59 EPS, outperforming consensus and signaling resilient margin performance. The company highlighted rising power demand and higher wholesale rates as drivers of an improved 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 outlook and infrastructure plan: Management set 2026 EPS guidance of $2.81–$2.91 and unveiled a $41.3B infrastructure investment plan through 2029, supporting long‑term growth and regulated earnings visibility. Zacks: Capex plan

Raised FY‑2026 outlook and infrastructure plan: Management set 2026 EPS guidance of $2.81–$2.91 and unveiled a $41.3B infrastructure investment plan through 2029, supporting long‑term growth and regulated earnings visibility. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: Exelon raised its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (5% increase), implying a ~3.5% yield — a shareholder‑friendly move that supports income investor interest.

Dividend increase: Exelon raised its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (5% increase), implying a ~3.5% yield — a shareholder‑friendly move that supports income investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades / price‑target lifts: BMO Capital Markets and Mizuho raised targets to $51 and flagged an “outperform” view, providing near‑term buy‑side momentum. The Fly: BMO raises PT Benzinga: Mizuho raises PT

Analyst upgrades / price‑target lifts: BMO Capital Markets and Mizuho raised targets to $51 and flagged an “outperform” view, providing near‑term buy‑side momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue modest miss: Q4 revenue was roughly flat/ down ~1.1% YoY and slightly missed some estimates, indicating demand is improving but not uniformly across segments. Exelon press release

Revenue modest miss: Q4 revenue was roughly flat/ down ~1.1% YoY and slightly missed some estimates, indicating demand is improving but not uniformly across segments. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance context: The 2026 EPS range overlaps consensus — upside tied to commodity prices and wholesale rates, downside if rates or demand underperform. Investors should watch commodity exposure and regulatory/regional demand trends.

Guidance context: The 2026 EPS range overlaps consensus — upside tied to commodity prices and wholesale rates, downside if rates or demand underperform. Investors should watch commodity exposure and regulatory/regional demand trends. Negative Sentiment: Mixed quarter vs. prior year: GAAP EPS of $0.59 was below last year’s $0.64, and revenue was slightly down YoY — metrics that temper the headline beat and warrant attention on sustainable margin drivers. MarketBeat: Q4 details

Mixed quarter vs. prior year: GAAP EPS of $0.59 was below last year’s $0.64, and revenue was slightly down YoY — metrics that temper the headline beat and warrant attention on sustainable margin drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data non‑informative: Reported short interest entries show zeros/inconsistent values and do not provide a clear signal for additional selling pressure.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Exelon this week:

Several analysts have commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,118,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,457,000 after buying an additional 595,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,077,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,260,000 after buying an additional 2,491,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,958,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,229,000 after acquiring an additional 931,897 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,446,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,299,000 after buying an additional 5,554,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,964,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,853,000 after acquiring an additional 595,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.