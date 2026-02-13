Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Update

Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 67,935 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 105,482 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,005 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 97,005 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Evaxion A/S stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.39. 9,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.29. Evaxion A/S has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVAX. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evaxion A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evaxion A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 11.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVAX. Jones Trading upgraded Evaxion A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Evaxion A/S from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Evaxion A/S in a report on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evaxion A/S in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion A/S in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Evaxion A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional operations in the United States. The company specializes in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines driven by its proprietary AI-based computational immunology platform. By leveraging machine learning and deep learning algorithms, Evaxion identifies and optimizes antigen targets for both therapeutic cancer vaccines and prophylactic vaccines against infectious diseases.

At the core of Evaxion’s business is its AI platform, which analyzes large datasets of genomic, proteomic and immunological information to predict immune-stimulating epitopes.

