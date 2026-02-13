NYM Price Tops $0.0252 on Top Exchanges (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. One NYM token can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. NYM has a market cap of $20.53 million and $1.25 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NYM has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,440.15 or 0.97630857 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About NYM

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,660,905 tokens. NYM’s official message board is nym.com/blog. The official website for NYM is nym.com. The Reddit community for NYM is https://reddit.com/r/nym and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nym.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 827,457,266.831014 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.02509875 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,210,122.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nym.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

