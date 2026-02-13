OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OKYO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 289,406 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the January 15th total of 159,454 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,038 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 373,038 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OKYO Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OKYO Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on OKYO Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

OKYO Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKYO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,054. OKYO Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($2.21). Equities analysts anticipate that OKYO Pharma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OKYO Pharma

Okyo Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s pipeline is built on proprietary Fc-fusion technology designed to modulate immune responses associated with conditions such as diabetic nephropathy and chronic graft-versus-host disease. Okyo Pharma seeks to address significant unmet medical needs by targeting key cytokine pathways involved in tissue inflammation and fibrosis.

Okyo Pharma’s lead product candidate, OK-101, is an Fc-fusion protein in Phase 2 development for the treatment of diabetic kidney disease.

