Amotiv (ASX:AOV) Insider Buys A$76,400.00 in Stock

Amotiv Ltd (ASX:AOV – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Whickman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.64 per share, for a total transaction of A$76,400.00.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 248.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 1st. Amotiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.75%.

Amotiv Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells automotive products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group (APG), and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; automotive electrical and lighting products; and fuel pumps and associated products and accessories for the automotive after-market.

