Amotiv (ASX:AOV) Insider Buys A$76,400.00 in Stock

Amotiv Ltd (ASX:AOV – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Whickman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.64 per share, for a total transaction of A$76,400.00.
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 248.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 1st. Amotiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.75%.
