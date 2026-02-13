ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 882,114 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 1,358,018 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,649,415 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,649,415 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ProShares Ultra Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGQ traded up $9.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.82. 5,150,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,500,936. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $431.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.47.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.