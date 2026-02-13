Baby Doge Coin Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $61.33 million and $4.92 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000771 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

BABYDOGE is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,618,570,301,181,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $4,852,919.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

