Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.16 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Karyopharm Therapeutics’ conference call:

Phase 3 myelofibrosis readout in March 2026: Karyopharm expects top-line data from its frontline selinexor + ruxolitinib (CENTURY/SENTRI) trial next month, positioning the combo to be the first frontline combination and a potential major value driver if positive.

Karyopharm expects top-line data from its frontline selinexor + ruxolitinib (CENTURY/SENTRI) trial next month, positioning the combo to be the first frontline combination and a potential major value driver if positive. Phase 3 endometrial cancer data mid‑2026: The EXPORT‑EC042 trial remains on track for mid‑2026 top‑line results, supported by promising long‑term SIENNA subgroup data in P53 wild‑type/pMMR patients that Karyopharm highlights as a meaningful expansion opportunity.

The EXPORT‑EC042 trial remains on track for mid‑2026 top‑line results, supported by promising long‑term SIENNA subgroup data in P53 wild‑type/pMMR patients that Karyopharm highlights as a meaningful expansion opportunity. Near‑term cash runway into Q2 2026: The company ended 2025 with ~$64.1M in cash and says existing liquidity funds operations only into the second quarter, and it is actively evaluating financing and strategic options to bridge to and beyond upcoming readouts.

The company ended 2025 with ~$64.1M in cash and says existing liquidity funds operations only into the second quarter, and it is actively evaluating financing and strategic options to bridge to and beyond upcoming readouts. Commercial performance and 2026 guidance: Xpovio net product revenue grew to $114.9M in 2025, management expects $115M–$130M in 2026 and continues to position Xpovio in community and peri‑T‑cell engager settings as a durable commercial foundation.

KPTI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. 807,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $161.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.21.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: Karyopharm posted a narrower loss (EPS -$2.23) and topped revenue estimates with quarterly revenue of $34.08M; full‑year 2025 total revenue was $146M and U.S. XPOVIO net product revenue was $115M — signs of improving commercial traction and margin of beat vs. consensus. Zacks: Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Q4 results: Karyopharm posted a narrower loss (EPS -$2.23) and topped revenue estimates with quarterly revenue of $34.08M; full‑year 2025 total revenue was $146M and U.S. XPOVIO net product revenue was $115M — signs of improving commercial traction and margin of beat vs. consensus. Positive Sentiment: Clinical catalysts: management reiterated that top‑line Phase 3 readouts are upcoming — SENTRY (myelofibrosis) on track for March 2026 and XPORT‑EC‑042 (endometrial cancer) expected mid‑2026 — binary readouts that could be material stock movers. PR Newswire: Q4 & Full‑Year 2025 Results

Clinical catalysts: management reiterated that top‑line Phase 3 readouts are upcoming — SENTRY (myelofibrosis) on track for March 2026 and XPORT‑EC‑042 (endometrial cancer) expected mid‑2026 — binary readouts that could be material stock movers. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call color: the transcript provides management commentary on sales execution, trial timelines and cost dynamics that investors will parse for readthroughs; no new, market‑moving update beyond the press release. Yahoo: Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call color: the transcript provides management commentary on sales execution, trial timelines and cost dynamics that investors will parse for readthroughs; no new, market‑moving update beyond the press release. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting shown in recent data appears anomalous (listed as zero/NaN), so there’s no clear public short‑squeeze or heavy short bias signal from the published figures — treat the short‑interest readout with caution.

Short‑interest reporting shown in recent data appears anomalous (listed as zero/NaN), so there’s no clear public short‑squeeze or heavy short bias signal from the published figures — treat the short‑interest readout with caution. Negative Sentiment: Guidance was a mixed point: management set FY‑2026 total revenue guidance of $130M–$150M (U.S. XPOVIO net product revenue $115M–$130M) and did not provide firm EPS guidance — the midpoint is below some analyst estimates, which can pressure near‑term sentiment. PR Newswire: Guidance & Highlights

Here are the key news stories impacting Karyopharm Therapeutics this week:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 94,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 35,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel first-in-class drugs that target the nuclear export protein XPO1. The company’s lead product, selinexor (marketed as XPOVIO), is an oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound approved for treatment of multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. In addition to selinexor, Karyopharm’s pipeline includes second-generation SINE compounds and combination studies in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Karyopharm has built a research platform around modulation of nuclear export pathways.

