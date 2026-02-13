Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million. Radcom had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

Here are the key takeaways from Radcom’s conference call:

RADCOM reported a record $71.5 million in 2025 revenue (up 17.2% YoY), Q4 revenue of $18.9 million , record margins and net income, and ended the year with $109.9 million in cash and no debt.

in 2025 revenue (up 17.2% YoY), Q4 revenue of , record margins and net income, and ended the year with in cash and no debt. The company guided to 8%–12% revenue growth for 2026, noting this depends on timing of tier‑one deal closures and continued expansion within existing customers.

revenue growth for 2026, noting this depends on timing of tier‑one deal closures and continued expansion within existing customers. RADCOM is prioritizing Agentic AI and its new ACE high‑capacity data capture solution—claiming up to a 75% reduction in total cost of ownership—and expects initial contributions from partnerships with NVIDIA and ServiceNow in 2026.

reduction in total cost of ownership—and expects initial contributions from partnerships with NVIDIA and ServiceNow in 2026. Customer traction includes a new win with 1GLOBAL (covering 43 million subscribers), expansions via Rakuten Symphony, and continued deployment with large operators like AT&T, supporting the company’s land‑and‑expand strategy.

Radcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDCM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 50,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. Radcom has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $15.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radcom

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radcom in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radcom by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Radcom by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Radcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDCM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Radcom in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Radcom in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Radcom

Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) is a provider of cloud-based service assurance and analytics solutions designed to help communications service providers monitor and optimize the performance of their networks. Its flagship product, RADCOM ACE, delivers real-time visibility into service quality, subscriber experience and network resource utilization across traditional and virtualized architectures. By combining packet-level data collection with advanced analytics and machine-learning algorithms, Radcom enables carriers to detect, troubleshoot and resolve network and service issues before they impact end users.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Radcom has evolved from an early vendor of network testing equipment into a specialist in end-to-end assurance for voice, data, video and next-generation services.

