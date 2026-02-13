Stifel Nicolaus Lowers TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target to $75.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.87% from the company’s current price.

TNET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 347,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,248. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $88.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.57 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 212.38% and a net margin of 2.64%.The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 18.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriNet Group news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $82,641.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 27,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,794.22. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $47,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,106.58. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,798 shares of company stock worth $162,593 in the last 90 days. 38.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,712,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5,911,158.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 709,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after buying an additional 709,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,266,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,353,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,392,000 after buying an additional 387,940 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in TriNet Group by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,365,000 after purchasing an additional 347,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

