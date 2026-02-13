Shadow Token (SHDW) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Shadow Token (SHDW) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Shadow Token has a total market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $20.86 thousand worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Shadow Token token can currently be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,413.37 or 0.97454122 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shadow Token Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 169,055,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,721,893 tokens. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @genesysgo. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shdwdrive.com.

Shadow Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadow Token (SHDW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shadow Token has a current supply of 169,055,662.32349026. The last known price of Shadow Token is 0.02916758 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $23,108.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shdwdrive.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

