WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 47,946 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the January 15th total of 75,042 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,338 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,338 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Price Performance

Shares of EPS stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,400. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 431.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market. Companies in the Index are incorporated and listed in the United States, and have generated positive cumulative earnings over their most recent four fiscal quarters prior to the Index measurement date.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.