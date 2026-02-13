EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) and Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Head-To-Head Survey

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) and EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and EVgo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing $2.58 billion 4.40 $184.00 million $1.80 119.83 EVgo $256.83 million 3.56 -$44.33 million ($0.39) -7.62

Volatility and Risk

Modine Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo. EVgo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modine Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVgo has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.8% of EVgo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Modine Manufacturing and EVgo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modine Manufacturing 0 1 4 1 3.00 EVgo 1 2 6 0 2.56

Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $213.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.14%. EVgo has a consensus target price of $5.82, suggesting a potential upside of 95.85%. Given EVgo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVgo is more favorable than Modine Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing 3.40% 22.99% 10.52% EVgo -14.76% N/A -5.69%

Summary

Modine Manufacturing beats EVgo on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers. It also provides data center products consisting of IT cooling solutions, including precision air conditioning units for data center applications; computer room air conditioning and handler units; hybrid fan coils; fan walls; chillers; condensers; condensing units; and liquid cooling solutions for high-density computing, as well as replacement parts, maintenance service and control solutions for existing equipment and new building management controls and systems. In addition, the company offers powertrain cooling products, such as radiators, condensers, engine cooling modules, charge air coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; cooling module generator sets; aluminum and stainless steel engine oil coolers, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, liquid charge air coolers, transmission and retarder oil coolers, and chillers; battery thermal management systems, electronics cooling packages, battery chillers, battery cooling plates, coolers and casings for electronics cooling, and coolers for electric axles; and coatings products and application services. Modine Manufacturing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

About EVgo

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot or garage pay gates, microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and hardware, design, and construction services for charging sites, as well as ongoing operations, maintenance, and networking and software integration solutions through eXtend. In addition, it offers PlugShare such as data, research, and advertising services and equipment procurement and operational services. EVgo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.EVgo, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of EVgo Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.