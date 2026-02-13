Autonolas (OLAS) Price Hits $0.0406 on Major Exchanges

Autonolas (OLAS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. Autonolas has a total market cap of $9.58 million and $196.00 thousand worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Autonolas has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Autonolas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Autonolas’ genesis date was June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 472,701,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,102,952 tokens. The official message board for Autonolas is olas.network/blog. The official website for Autonolas is www.olas.network. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 472,701,614.5466456 with 236,102,957.01558049 in circulation. The last known price of Autonolas is 0.04004722 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $183,919.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olas.network.”

