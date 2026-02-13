Analyzing Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) and Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI – Get Free Report) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Red River Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 15.61% 10.72% 1.06% Red River Bancshares 25.18% 12.58% 1.34%

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Southside Bancshares pays out 62.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Red River Bancshares pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years and Red River Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Red River Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $419.03 million 2.37 $69.22 million $2.29 14.43 Red River Bancshares $169.85 million 3.51 $42.76 million $6.39 14.19

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. Red River Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.7% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Southside Bancshares and Red River Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Red River Bancshares 0 0 2 1 3.33

Red River Bancshares has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.11%. Given Red River Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Red River Bancshares is more favorable than Southside Bancshares.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats Southside Bancshares on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 56 banking facilities and 73 ATMs/ITMs. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

About Red River Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company provides treasury management, private banking, and brokerage; investment advisory, financial planning, and a suite of retirement plans; debit and credit cards, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and wire transfer services; online banking services, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and banking services in person, through ATMs, drive-through facilities, night deposits, telephone, mail, mobile banking, and remote deposits. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

